Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (49)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD

Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Cirilo works at Primary Care Physicians of Texas, PA in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cirilo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Physicians of Texas, PA
    6900 Scenic Dr Ste 102, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 463-2001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 05, 2019
    I absolutely adore Dr. Cirilo. She is "off the top of her head" knowledgeable where most other doctors would need to look up the symptoms or causes of a condition. Her bedside manner is more than top notch. She is truly a kind and caring individual. Her medical staff are all friendly. My only complaint is that her front office/desk staff need a course in how to function properly in a medical setting.
    About Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952539678
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University, Saint Peterâ€™s University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

