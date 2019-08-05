Overview of Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD

Dr. Ginaida Cirilo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Cirilo works at Primary Care Physicians of Texas, PA in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.