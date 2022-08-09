See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. Ginari Price, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (180)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ginari Price, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Meherry Medical College In Nashville M.D. and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Price works at Psycare, LLC in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Total Sleep Diagnostics Inc.
    101 Devant St Ste 504, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 703-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Regional Medical Center
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Gender Dysphoria
Homicidal Ideation
Infantile Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Narcolepsy
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Sleep Disorders
Personality Disorders
Problem Sleepiness
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Talking
Sleep-Walking
Stress Management
Suicidal Ideation
Weight Loss
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (61)
    Saz — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ginari Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689676157
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • General Practice-Morehouse School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • General Practice-Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Meherry Medical College In Nashville M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University-B.S. Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginari Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

