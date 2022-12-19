Overview of Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD

Dr. Gincy Koruthu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Koruthu works at Texas Neurology P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.