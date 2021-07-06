Dr. Ginder Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginder Marshall, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginder Marshall, MD
Dr. Ginder Marshall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Marshall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
-
1
Ginder Marshall M.d. Apc655 E Queen St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-8372
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
Dr. Marshall and staff are fantastic. Appointments are never rushed, wait times are minimal, and he takes the time to explain the what, how and why of your diagnosis in a way you can understand.
About Dr. Ginder Marshall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669521076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.