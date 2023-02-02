See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (498)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD

Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Cathey works at Women's Pelvic Restorative Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cathey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Pelvic Restorative Center
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2017
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 498 ratings
    Patient Ratings (498)
    5 Star
    (473)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cathey?

    Feb 02, 2023
    I had the opportunity to have Dr. Cathey referenced to me. I believe it was the best thing that could happen for me. She had great bedside manner and helped me out tremendously. She explained to me in detail and I was then able to prepare myself and my family for my recovery that laid ahead. Also her staff was friendly and organized.
    Leal, C.M. — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cathey to family and friends

    Dr. Cathey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cathey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD.

    About Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093768145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cathey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cathey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cathey works at Women's Pelvic Restorative Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cathey’s profile.

    Dr. Cathey has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    498 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.