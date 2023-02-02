Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Cathey works at
Dr. Cathey's Office Locations
Women's Pelvic Restorative Center7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-2017Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the opportunity to have Dr. Cathey referenced to me. I believe it was the best thing that could happen for me. She had great bedside manner and helped me out tremendously. She explained to me in detail and I was then able to prepare myself and my family for my recovery that laid ahead. Also her staff was friendly and organized.
About Dr. Ginger Cathey, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093768145
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cathey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cathey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cathey has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cathey speaks Spanish.
498 patients have reviewed Dr. Cathey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cathey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cathey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cathey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.