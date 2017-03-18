Overview of Dr. Ginger Dickerson, MD

Dr. Ginger Dickerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Dickerson works at Eastover University Obgyn in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.