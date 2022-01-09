Overview of Dr. Ginger Henson, MD

Dr. Ginger Henson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Henson works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.