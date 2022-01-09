Dr. Ginger Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Henson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginger Henson, MD
Dr. Ginger Henson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Henson's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 425-9796
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very good medical experience. She made the experience pleasant.
About Dr. Ginger Henson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1467661678
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University of Cincinnati (COM)
- Miami University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson works at
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
