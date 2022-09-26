Dr. Ginger Isom-Batz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isom-Batz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Isom-Batz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ginger Isom-Batz, MD
Dr. Ginger Isom-Batz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Isom-Batz's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Dallas Office North Central Expressway10501 N Central Expy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ginger Isom-Batz, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1366545873
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Southwestern University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isom-Batz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isom-Batz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isom-Batz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isom-Batz has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isom-Batz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isom-Batz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Isom-Batz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isom-Batz.
