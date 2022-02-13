Dr. Ginger Janow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Janow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ginger Janow, MD
Dr. Ginger Janow, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Janow works at
Dr. Janow's Office Locations
IMUS Pediatric Center30 Prospect Ave Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is singlehandedly the reason why I decided to pursue medicine as a career. She is the most understanding, compassionate being I have ever met and was able to offer so much support in arguably one of the lowest points in my life.
About Dr. Ginger Janow, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janow accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janow works at
Dr. Janow has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Janow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janow.
