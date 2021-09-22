Overview

Dr. Ginger Kubala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Kubala works at Montgomery Family Practice in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.