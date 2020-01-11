Dr. Ginger Lovingood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovingood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Lovingood, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginger Lovingood, MD
Dr. Ginger Lovingood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Lovingood's Office Locations
Knoxville Psychiatry7610 Gleason Dr Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 539-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
We do not accept health insurance
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lovingood is the finest Psychiatrist I have ever met or been treated by.
About Dr. Ginger Lovingood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1780900373
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovingood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovingood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lovingood has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovingood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovingood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovingood.
