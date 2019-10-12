Dr. Ginger Manos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginger Manos, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginger Manos, MD
Dr. Ginger Manos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Manos' Office Locations
Artery and Vein Specialists of the Emerald Coast492 N Wilson St, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 398-8815Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manosn very personable and very thorough when she sits down with you your first visit she doesn't Rush she make sure that she's getting all the information she needs to give you the proper care and takes time to educate the client I understand exactly the steps that will be taken four procedures that will be done to get the outcome in which you're looking for good health
About Dr. Ginger Manos, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023217908
Education & Certifications
- Greenville University Med Ctr
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.