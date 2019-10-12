Overview of Dr. Ginger Manos, MD

Dr. Ginger Manos, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Manos works at Artery and Vein Specialists of the Emerald Coast in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.