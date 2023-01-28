Overview

Dr. Ginger Mentz, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Mentz works at Colorado Springs Dermatology in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.