Dr. Ginger Roehrig, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ginger Roehrig, MD

Dr. Ginger Roehrig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Roehrig works at SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDICAL CTR in San Jose, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roehrig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient Acuteoutpatient Facility Services
    751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 885-6767
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sutter Health
    301 Industrial Rd Fl 3, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 596-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ginger Roehrig, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720183833
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roehrig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roehrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehrig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehrig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

