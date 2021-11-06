See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ginger Slack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Overview of Dr. Ginger Slack, MD

Dr. Ginger Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Slack works at Limited To Official Government Duties On in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slack's Office Locations

    Limited To Official Government Duties On
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510
    200 Med Plz # 460465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510
    University Cardiovascular Medical Group
    1304 15th St Ste 102, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ginger Slack, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1811330566
