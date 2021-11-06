Dr. Slack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginger Slack, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginger Slack, MD
Dr. Ginger Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Limited To Official Government Duties On200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 460, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5510
- 2 200 Med Plz # 460465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5510
University Cardiovascular Medical Group1304 15th St Ste 102, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 825-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She's great, easy to talk to, answers questions thoroughly and thoughtfully, precise in her work, which is certainly a plus in her vocation! (She was my surgeon)
About Dr. Ginger Slack, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1811330566
