Dr. Ginger Truitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Ginger Truitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cedar Park, Building 1901 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 101 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5155
2
Renaissance Women s Group12201 Renfert Way Ste 215, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4198
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The wait was a little long but over all well worth it. She knows exactly what she’s doing!!! Would HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Ginger Truitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital and Medical Center - Hartford
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truitt has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truitt speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Truitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truitt.
