Dr. Ginige De Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginige De Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ginige De Silva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Flinders University Of South Australia and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. De Silva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Rheumatology Associates5100 Seminole Blvd, St Petersburg, FL 33708 Directions (727) 380-2253Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Silva?
My visits are always great
About Dr. Ginige De Silva, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Romanian, Sinhala and Spanish
- 1821183302
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Flinders University Of South Australia
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Silva works at
Dr. De Silva has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Silva speaks Romanian, Sinhala and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. De Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.