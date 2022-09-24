Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD
Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Merryman works at
Dr. Merryman's Office Locations
Merryman & Allen LLC6569 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I drive over an hour to continue to see Dr. Merryman. She is real. She is smart. She doesn’t beat around the bush. She tells you what you need to hear. She’s hands down the best.
About Dr. Ginny Merryman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merryman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merryman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merryman has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Merryman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merryman.
