Dr. Divittorio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gino Divittorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gino Divittorio, MD
Dr. Gino Divittorio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Los Andes (Venezuela), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Divittorio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Divittorio's Office Locations
-
1
University of South Alabama75 S University Blvd Ste 6500, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Divittorio?
I have seen Dr. DiVittorio for nearly 20 years, even though I moved from Mobile 18 months ago. He listens to me. He believes me. He explains things to me. Over 30 years, I have been to four rheumatologists. He is my favorite.
About Dr. Gino Divittorio, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1366456295
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Universidad De Los Andes (Venezuela), Escuela De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Divittorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divittorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divittorio works at
Dr. Divittorio has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divittorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Divittorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divittorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divittorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divittorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.