Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
New Hyde Park Podiatry, PC2 Aberdeen Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 326-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scartozzi is excellent. His diagnoses are spot on and treatment effective immediately. He is kind and explains things very clearly. The office is clean, efficient… highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- St. Johns University
