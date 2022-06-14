Overview

Dr. Gino Scartozzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Scartozzi works at New Hyde Park Podiatry, PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.