Overview of Dr. Gino Sessa, MD

Dr. Gino Sessa, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Sessa works at Michigan Orthopedic Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.