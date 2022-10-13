Overview

Dr. Gintaras Antanavicius, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota Medical School



Dr. Antanavicius works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.