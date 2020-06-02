Dr. Gintare Gecys, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gecys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gintare Gecys, DO
Overview of Dr. Gintare Gecys, DO
Dr. Gintare Gecys, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blackwood, NJ. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Gecys works at
Dr. Gecys' Office Locations
South Jersey Medical Associates1504 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 228-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just loved her. Her patience and kindness is remarkable.
About Dr. Gintare Gecys, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Lithuanian
- 1982684056
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LaSalle University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Gecys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gecys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gecys speaks Lithuanian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gecys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gecys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gecys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gecys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.