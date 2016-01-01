Overview

Dr. Giora Weisz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Weisz works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.