Dr. Giora Weisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giora Weisz, MD
Overview
Dr. Giora Weisz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Weisz works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisz?
About Dr. Giora Weisz, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306891767
Education & Certifications
- Carmel Med Center
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisz works at
Dr. Weisz speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.