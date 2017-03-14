See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Manchester, NH
Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD

Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Sirbiladze works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sirbiladze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot 1-day Surgery Center
    185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 800-1680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC
    49 Cleveland St Ste 350, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 456-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407037112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • Danbury Hosp Yale University
    Medical Education
    • AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Undergraduate School
    • Lyceum Of Natural Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giorgi Sirbiladze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirbiladze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sirbiladze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sirbiladze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sirbiladze has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirbiladze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirbiladze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirbiladze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirbiladze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirbiladze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

