Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karakousis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD
Overview of Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD
Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Karakousis works at
Dr. Karakousis' Office Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-5858
-
2
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karakousis?
Great surgeon.
About Dr. Giorgos Karakousis, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952458937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karakousis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karakousis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karakousis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karakousis works at
Dr. Karakousis has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karakousis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karakousis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karakousis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karakousis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karakousis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.