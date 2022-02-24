Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loizidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD
Overview of Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD
Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Health Sciences. Medical Department and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Loizidis' Office Locations
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - Rheumatology333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, understanding and helpful, a good diagnostician. One of the best doctors I’ve seen..
About Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982044277
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Health Sciences. Medical Department
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
