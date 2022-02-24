Overview of Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD

Dr. Giorgos Loizidis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University of Athens School of Health Sciences. Medical Department and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Loizidis works at Jefferson Rheumatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.