Dr. Giovana Thomas, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.