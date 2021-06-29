See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Weston, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Espirito Santo Vitoria and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Dasilva works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    In this day and time it isn't often that you can find a physician that has the skill and knowledge to treat those in medical crisis and can also show empathy and concern for the emotional need of the patient. Dr. Giovanna DaSilva is that such doctor. Dr. DaSilva was very thorough in explaining my medical process in detail; never leaving me anxious or confused. She truly cares about the health and well being of her patients. I am blessed and thankful to have had her as my surgeon and attending physician.
    Joyce — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770745028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Federal Do Espirito Santo Vitoria
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dasilva’s profile.

    Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

