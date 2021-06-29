Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Espirito Santo Vitoria and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Locations
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In this day and time it isn't often that you can find a physician that has the skill and knowledge to treat those in medical crisis and can also show empathy and concern for the emotional need of the patient. Dr. Giovanna DaSilva is that such doctor. Dr. DaSilva was very thorough in explaining my medical process in detail; never leaving me anxious or confused. She truly cares about the health and well being of her patients. I am blessed and thankful to have had her as my surgeon and attending physician.
About Dr. Giovanna Dasilva, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1770745028
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Federal Do Espirito Santo Vitoria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dasilva speaks Portuguese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.
