Dr. Giovanna Pegolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Giovanna Pegolo, MD
Dr. Giovanna Pegolo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pegolo's Office Locations
- 1 572 E Green St Ste 302, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 744-1880
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Pegolog is very empathetic and understanding. She's does a great job of finding the right medication and adjusting dosages.
About Dr. Giovanna Pegolo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1740390293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Pegolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pegolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pegolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pegolo speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pegolo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.