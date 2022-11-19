Overview of Dr. Giovanni Baula, MD

Dr. Giovanni Baula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Baula works at Affiliated Health Clinics in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.