Dr. Giovanni Begossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Begossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giovanni Begossi, MD
Overview of Dr. Giovanni Begossi, MD
Dr. Giovanni Begossi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Begossi works at
Dr. Begossi's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation350 30th St Ste 411, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8168
-
2
First Surgical Consultants Inc365 Hawthorne Ave Ste 101, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-5523
-
3
Alta Bates Campus Lab of Alta Bates Summit2450 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-1487
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Begossi?
About Dr. Giovanni Begossi, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053460873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Begossi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Begossi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Begossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Begossi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Begossi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Begossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Begossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Begossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.