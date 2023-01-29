See All Rheumatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO

Rheumatology
4.9 (272)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO

Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Geslani works at Rheumatology Associates Arlington in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geslani's Office Locations

    Rheumatology Associates Arlington
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 816, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 272 ratings
    Patient Ratings (272)
    5 Star
    (247)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962638858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giovanni Geslani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geslani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geslani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geslani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geslani works at Rheumatology Associates Arlington in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Geslani’s profile.

    Dr. Geslani has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geslani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    272 patients have reviewed Dr. Geslani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geslani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geslani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geslani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

