Dr. Giovanni Infusino, MD
Overview of Dr. Giovanni Infusino, MD
Dr. Giovanni Infusino, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Infusino works at
Dr. Infusino's Office Locations
Fpn Crown Point Internal Medicine & Specialty1205 S Main St Ste 201, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 769-8340
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6007
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Giovanni Infusino, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1447416821
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infusino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Infusino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Infusino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Infusino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infusino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Infusino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Infusino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.