Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD
Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit's Office Locations
-
1
Hemet Valley Urology Medical Center1225 E Latham Ave Ste B, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?
I am totally happy with Dr Purohit's treatment of me in 2014 when I had prostate cancer at age 70! Dr Purohit is a great guy, with a super good bedside manner, and a great surgeon. My wife is a retired nurse and EMT and she thinks he hung the moon, gives him 10 thumbs up and 100 gold stars. With the treatment I received and the surgery, I was totally cured, never had one incident! Some friends with same diagnosis using other Drs/Surgeon have had terrible results.
About Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508902297
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ny Infirm Hospital
- Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purohit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purohit speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.