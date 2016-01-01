Dr. Gireesh Velugubanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velugubanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Gireesh Velugubanti, MD
Dr. Gireesh Velugubanti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with 2010
Dr. Velugubanti works at
Dr. Velugubanti's Office Locations
-
1
Integrative Neurology PLLC2301 S Huron Pkwy Ste 1D, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (234) 567-890
-
2
Integrative Neurology PLLC461 W Huron St Ste 406, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (586) 229-7812
-
3
Integrative Neurology PLLCSeminole Building # Seminole Building Ste 406, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (586) 229-7812
-
4
Inscribed PLLC30400 Telegraph Rd Ste 360, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 522-2279
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Medicare
About Dr. Gireesh Velugubanti, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1104081397
Education & Certifications
- 2010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velugubanti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velugubanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velugubanti works at
Dr. Velugubanti speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
