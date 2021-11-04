Overview

Dr. Giri Mundluru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Mundluru works at Tarrant County Cardiology in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.