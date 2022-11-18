Overview of Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD

Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chintalapudi works at Sandhills Neurologists PA in Cary, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Pinehurst, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.