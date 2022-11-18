See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.9 (125)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD

Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Chintalapudi works at Sandhills Neurologists PA in Cary, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Pinehurst, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chintalapudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sandhills Neurologist - Cary
    251 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 235-0595
  2. 2
    Sandhills Neurologists - Sanford
    101 Dennis Dr, Sanford, NC 27330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 235-0595
  3. 3
    Sandhills Neurologists P.A.
    295 Olmsted Blvd Ste 12, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 688-5254
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Chin diagnosed me with Sleep Apnea, following a sleep study and several other test I received a CPAP machine. Since beginning CPAP therapy my sleep has improved tremendously, my energy level and alertness has improved 100 percent. Dr. Chin and his staff are friendly, courteous and very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Chin for any neurological needs.
    Eddie — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1275601833
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • Suny
    • University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
    • Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chintalapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chintalapudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chintalapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Chintalapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chintalapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chintalapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chintalapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

