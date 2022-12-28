Dr. Giridhar Korlipara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korlipara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giridhar Korlipara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giridhar Korlipara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Korlipara works at
Locations
-
1
Three Village Cardiology PC210 N BELLE MEAD AVE, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-1400
-
2
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korlipara?
Dr. Korlipara is a great Doctor and compassionate Human being. I can't imagine going anywhere else. The Office Staff & Nurses are first rate and on top of everything.
About Dr. Giridhar Korlipara, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720055569
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korlipara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korlipara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korlipara works at
Dr. Korlipara has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korlipara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Korlipara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korlipara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korlipara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korlipara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.