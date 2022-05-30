Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD
Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Talluri works at
Dr. Talluri's Office Locations
Urology Specialty Group LLC3700 Washington St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (305) 203-4317
Urology Specialty Group LLC21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 403, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 203-4293
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I been a patient of Dr Talluri for many years. He is a wonderful human being and caring Dr.
About Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1023010808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talluri has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talluri speaks Hindi and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Talluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.