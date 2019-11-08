Dr. Giridhar Vedula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giridhar Vedula, MD
Overview of Dr. Giridhar Vedula, MD
Dr. Giridhar Vedula, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Vedula works at
Dr. Vedula's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vedula?
Dr. Vedula you are something out of this world! I appreciate you every time I take a breath. Thank you for everything! I hope you get to hear how wonderful you are every day and if not trust me all of your patients know you are. Sincerely, Tamara C. Kidney transplant 2017
About Dr. Giridhar Vedula, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1730387697
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.