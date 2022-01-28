Dr. Girija Naidu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girija Naidu, DDS
Dr. Girija Naidu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Econ River Family Dental4999 N Tanner Rd, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 602-0406Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Naidu is very kind and good at what she does. She takes her time explaining everything. I had an extraction. She took the time to make sure I was comfortable. Her assistant got me a blanket while she played music I liked. The procedure was quick and the recovery was painless. I highly recommend her.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1134506330
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naidu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.