Overview of Dr. Girish Amin, MD

Dr. Girish Amin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at New Jersey Hematology Oncology Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.