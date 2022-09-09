Overview

Dr. Girish Anand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.



Dr. Anand works at Emory Saint Joseph's in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.