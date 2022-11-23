See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Big Rapids, MI
Dr. Girish Juneja, MD

Pain Medicine
2.7 (29)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Girish Juneja, MD

Dr. Girish Juneja, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.

Dr. Juneja works at West Michigan Pharmacy in Big Rapids, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Juneja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Michigan Pharmacy
    20095 Gilbert Rd, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 592-4093
  2. 2
    4024 Park East Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 975-1186
  3. 3
    Reed City Office
    22018 Professional Dr, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 832-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr Juneja, not only cares for his patience’s well but he (and his team) genuinely want healing and health for his patients. He and his medical team went above and beyond to help me make it possible to have multiple procedures when I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able too. They checked in on my consistently and treated me with such kindness and patience. if you have pain, go to Dr. Juneja!
    A Grateful Patient — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Girish Juneja, MD
    About Dr. Girish Juneja, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114904349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juneja has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

