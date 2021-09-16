See All Hematologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD

Hematology
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD

Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Dr. Kunapareddy works at Hux Center in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunapareddy's Office Locations

  1
    Hux Center
    1711 N 6th 1/2 St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 (812) 242-3700
  2
    Associated Physicians & Surgeons
    221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 (812) 232-0564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital Clinton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pneumonia
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Purpura
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457646135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunapareddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunapareddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunapareddy works at Hux Center in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kunapareddy’s profile.

    Dr. Kunapareddy has seen patients for Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapareddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunapareddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunapareddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunapareddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunapareddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

