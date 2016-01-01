Dr. Girish Mangalick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangalick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Girish Mangalick, MD
Dr. Girish Mangalick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Mangalick works at
Dr. Mangalick's Office Locations
1
Prime Rheumatology Center Pllc1623 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 284-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Girish Mangalick, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1225039522
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurology
Dr. Mangalick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mangalick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mangalick works at
Dr. Mangalick has seen patients for Tension Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine).
Dr. Mangalick speaks Hindi.
