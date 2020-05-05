Dr. Girish Nair, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girish Nair, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Girish Nair, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-2121
Whiting61 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-2424Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Forked River638 LACEY RD, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-3202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Browns Mill at Deborah Heart & Lung6 Earlin Ave Ste 240, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Directions (609) 836-6608
Ocean Cty Foot/Ankle Sgcl Assoc54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 505-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C1178 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough about Dr. Nair and his wonderful staff! They have gone over and above to give me the care I need. Dr. Nair is knowledge and attentive. I am extremely grateful for all that he has done to help me heal safely.
About Dr. Girish Nair, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
