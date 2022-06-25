Dr. Girish Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girish Narayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Girish Narayan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Palo Alto Medical Foundation87 Encina Ave Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had catheter ablation procedure done by Dr. Girish A. Narayan. He was compassionate, caring, understanding and made me feel very comfortable with my decision. I'll definitely recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Girish Narayan, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Hosp
- Columbia - Presbyterian MC
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Narayan works at
