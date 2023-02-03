Overview of Dr. Girish Patel, MD

Dr. Girish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Patel works at North Port Primary Care in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.